CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Justin Fairfax’s Accuser Speaks Out: ‘There Has Been An Expectation To Protect Black Men At All Costs’

Meredith Watson talks to Gayle King.

0 reads
Leave a comment

In February, Meredith Watson claimed that Virginia’s lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax raped her while they were in college at Duke University nearly two decades ago. She is now speaking to Gayle King on CBS This Morning.

See Also: Justin Fairfax’s Staffers Have Reportedly Resigned

In an emotional interview Tuesday, Watson claimed she met Fairfax met at the end of her freshman year of college and they were good friends.

“He was someone I really trusted and … during my junior year one night, he invited me to come over to celebrate,” she told King. “He was nearing the end of his senior year and just wanted to hang out and I did not think anything of it because it was normal. It was something we’d done tons and tons and tons of times.”

Watson said she “completely trusted him” but then she alleged he began blocking the door and turned the lights off. “And he did things that you shouldn’t do to someone without their permission. And I tried several times to get up and leave and was pushed back down,” she said.

She continued, “He forcibly sexually assaulted and raped me. I was not on the bed, initially. There was a couch. And he pulled me over and I tried several times to get up and was pushed back down, held down.”

Fairfax denied raping her and said the night in 2000 was consensual. Watson replied, “If you have to hold someone down, it’s not consensual.”

Watson also said that she had confided in Fairfax about being sexually assaulted by a Duke basketball player the year before.

King asked, “Did you ever talk to him [Fairfax] after he allegedly assaulted you, did you ever say, ‘How could you do that to me, you were my friend?’”

Watson explained that because Fairfax knew she had been sexually assaulted before, he believed he could get away with it, “I did. One night after it happened … I was at a party on campus and he came and so I went to leave, like, I left. And he followed me out and was sort of following after me, calling after me. And I was just running trying to get away and then I finally stopped and I turned around. And all I said to him was, ‘Why? Why would you do that to me.’ And he said, ‘I knew because of what happened to you last year that if I got you in the right situation, you would be too afraid to say or do anything about it.’”

She added, “He knew what he was gonna do that night when he asked me to come over.” Watson also addressed the backlash she received, saying as a Black woman she is even less believed and there is an expectation to protect Black men at all costs. Watch below:

Watson’s accusations came less than a week after Vanessa Tyson said Fairfax forced her to give him oral sex during the summer of 2004.

Fairfax has denied both Tyson’s and Watson’s claims. The Fairfax accusers aren’t being allowed to testify publicly before Virginia legislators so they are going public in the media.

SEE ALSO:

How Is Ralph Northam Still Governor Of Virginia?

Black Lawmakers Could Lead Virginia Past Blackface, Sex Scandals

Democratic Leadership Of Virginia Surrounded In Controversy After Racists Photos And Sexual Assault Allegations Surface

#IBelieveVanessa: Justin's Fairfax Accuser, Vanessa Tyson, Getting Tons Of Support On Twitter

12 photos Launch gallery

#IBelieveVanessa: Justin's Fairfax Accuser, Vanessa Tyson, Getting Tons Of Support On Twitter

Continue reading #IBelieveVanessa: Justin’s Fairfax Accuser, Vanessa Tyson, Getting Tons Of Support On Twitter

#IBelieveVanessa: Justin's Fairfax Accuser, Vanessa Tyson, Getting Tons Of Support On Twitter

Virginia has been in a media firestorm for nearly 2 weeks. After Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring were reportedly in blackface, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who would be the second Black governor of Virginia if Northam resigned, was accused of sexual assault in 2004. His accuser, Vanessa Tyson, hired Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Tyson is now gaining tons of support on social media. See Also: Charlottesville Hero Pushed Fiancée Out Of The Way Of Deranged Terrorist Tyson provided some clarity surrounding her claim when she released a detailed statement through her law firm on Wednesday. “I cannot believe, given my obvious distress, that Mr. Fairfax thought this forced sexual act was consensual," she wrote in part. "To be very clear, I did not want to engage in oral sex with Mr. Fairfax and I never gave any form of consent. Quite the opposite. I consciously avoided Mr. Fairfax for the remainder of the Convention and I never spoke to him again." Tyson first approached the Washington Post about her allegation in November 2017 after Fairfax won his election. But the newspaper said it declined to publish her story because it could not corroborate either her version or Fairfax’s recollection of exactly what happened. Tyson’s allegation was resurfaced recently by Big League Politics, a fringe right-wing news website that also published the racist photographs from Northam’s medical school yearbook. Fairfax and Tyson first met in Boston at the 2004 Democratic National Convention. She recalled Fairfax asking her to walk with him to his hotel room to retrieve some papers. Tyson said the sexual encounter began with consensual kissing. But she said Fairfax then forced her to perform oral sex. Fairfax, who was not married at the time, has described the encounter as consensual. On Monday, Fairfax threatened legal action against Big League Politics for its “false and unsubstantiated allegations” based on Tyson’s claim. The lieutenant governor said in his statement that The Post found “significant red flags and inconsistencies” in Tyson’s story. However, the newspaper denied Fairfax’s claim about find red flags when it investigated Tyson’s allegations and underscored that it simply could not corroborate either version of the encounter. In a second statement on Wednesday, Fairfax said, "I wish her no harm or humiliation, nor do I seek to denigrate her or diminish her voice, but I cannot agree with a description of events that I know is not true." With the hashtag #IBelieveVanessa, support is flooding in for Tyson, see below:

Justin Fairfax’s Accuser Speaks Out: ‘There Has Been An Expectation To Protect Black Men At All Costs’ was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close