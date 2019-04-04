CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Congratulations! Gregg Leakes Finishes Chemotherapy For Colon Cancer Diagnosis [VIDEO]

2 reads
Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

NBCUniversal's 73rd Annual Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty

via Bossip.com:

Nene Leakes’ husband Gregg on the mend! As he continues battling stage 3 colon cancer, NeNe’s announced that Gregg’s officially completed chemotherapy.

If you watched the RHOA finale you saw Gregg give in to undergoing chemotherapy after using alternative medicine to treat his colon cancer diagnosis. The Leakes family patriarch was highly against chemo but eventually relented.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Now NeNe’s sharing the good news about his situation. NeNe’s post shows Gregg banging a gong after completing his last session and hugging the nurses and staff who gave him his treatment.

“TODAY my husband @greggleakes has completed 6 months of chemotherapy!” Nene captioned the post. “Awesome job hunni! I’m so happy for you and the strength you showed during this difficult time in your life!”

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Congratulations! Gregg Leakes Finishes Chemotherapy For Colon Cancer Diagnosis [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close