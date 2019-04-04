Taraji Says She Suffers From Depression And Being A Public Figure Has Heightened Her Anxiety

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via MadameNoire.com:

We know that Taraji P. Henson has been a mental health advocate. She opened an entire foundation The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, with the purpose of encouraging people of color to prioritize their mental well being. And in a recent interview with Variety, she shared her own struggles with depression and anxiety.

“I suffer from depression,” Henson said. “My anxiety is kicking up even more every day, and I’ve never really dealt with anxiety like that. It’s something new.”

Henson, who said she’s seeing a therapist for her growing anxiety, said that the lack of privacy she experiences as a public figure has exacerbated the problem.

“It wears on me. It does. I have to be conscious about everything. Everything. Every move I make, everything that comes out of my mouth. I have to go over it. That’s not living.”

In the midst of sharing her own story, Henson stressed the importance of seeing a qualified professional.

“You can talk to your friends, but you need a professional who can give you exercises,” she told Variety. “So that when you’re on the ledge, you have things to say to yourself that will get you off that ledge and past your weakest moments. It’s a professional — someone who studies the human mind and someone who has no stakes involved.”

