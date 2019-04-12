Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Waka Flocka Flame walked away alive from an early April shooting.

According to reports, gunmen opened fire on the recording studio on April 4th when the rapper and nearly a dozen others were inside.

Witnesses told police a trio of gunmen fired the shots in the direction of Zac Recording Studios before fleeing the scene.

When officers arrived, they were greeted outside by two armed men who told them that their friend had been shot in the right arm.

Waka was not hurt and police are not saying if he was the intended target.

MORE INFO: @WakaFlocka , whose real name is Jaquan Malphurs, was among nearly a dozen people at the recording studio when the bullets started flying;witnesses told police that three gunmen fired shots into the studio, police confirmed. — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) April 12, 2019

This all happened earlier this month (April 4) at Zac Recording on 669 Antone St. We stopped by the studio, but an unidentified man told us “no comment”through an intercom. — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) April 12, 2019

I also reached out to @WakaFlocka manager for comment, but I haven’t heard back. — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) April 12, 2019

Report: Rapper Waka Flocka Escapes Shooting at Atlanta Recording Studio was originally published on 92q.com