Jay-Z’s B-Sides Show is First Concert Set for New & Improved Webster Hall

Jay Z: Magna Carter World Tour Concert

Source: George Pimentel / Getty

Jay-Z will helm the opening night of the new and improved Webster Hall later this month.

The iconic New York City venue shuttered in 2017 following a sale to AEG Presents and Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment.

Now, after a comprehensive renovation, Jay-Z will inaugurate the venue with a “B-Sides” set, featuring older songs and deep cuts. I’ll be Hov’s first time performing at Webster Hall.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19th, at 11 Am with an AmEx presale starting Thursday, April 18th, at 10 AM. The show is set for April 26th

This is great news as Jay’s only other upcoming show at the moment was Woodstock 50.

