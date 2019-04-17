Soulja Boy’s Home Burglarized While He Sits In Jail

Soulja Boy was a victim of a burglary. As extra salt in the wound, it all happened as he sits in jail for violating his parole.

To add insult to home robbery, the thieves bragged about their caper on Instagram Live, using SB’s own stolen iPhone.

That is a dastardly level of petty right there.

TMZ reports that a caretaker for SB’s Agoura Hills called the authorities on Monday (April 15) to report the theft of jewelry, cash, personal items and the aforementioned iPhone. Reportedly, the thieves made off with $500,000 in jewelry and another $100,000 in cash.

Despite the come up, expect these criminals to be behind bars sooner than later. Soulja Boy’s IG was hacked by some men who went on there to brag about their crime. They took the struggle even further by hitting up SB’s celeb contacts claiming to be his new artists.

Bank on jail being forthcoming.

