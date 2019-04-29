Director John Singleton To Be Taken Off of Life Support

John Singleton will be taken off of life support today (April 29) according to his family. The renowned director’s family issued a statement confirming the decision.
“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off of life support today,” reads the family’s statement, per ABC News. “This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John’s doctors.”
It continues, “It is, for us, heartbreaking. We are grateful to his fans, friends and colleagues for the outpouring of love and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”
Seems like all the confusion earlier today about whether or not Singleton was still alive was due to poor communication.
He is survived by his mother, Sheila who was also his business manager, his father, Danny and six children. Prayers up to the Singleton family and John Singleton.
There was a time when I was struggling to pay my bills in film school and not sure this town was for me. And one day, not long after Boyz N The Hood exploded on the scene, my phone rang. It was John Singleton. John did not know me at all. But someone at USC had told him I was talented and he was kindly calling to offer me some words of encouragement. He told me to keep writing. I never forgot it. Praying for him and for his family now.
