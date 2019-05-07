Jacob Latimore is more than just an actor we watch on the hit show “The Chi.” He’s also a talented musical artist that continues to put out hits that will make you want to put it on repeat.

Although we see the success now, it hasn’t always been like that for him. Latimore at a young age wasn’t interested in acting and his focus was just on music.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

He began acting more in different films and like a lot of others didn’t realize he was good at it. At one point he even thought about giving up on his career because it wasn’t taking off like he thought it should.

When Latimore got the opportunity to be on “The Chi,” he didn’t realize it was going to have the impact it did.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He even mentioned that when he goes out people call him by his character name “Emmett.”

SEE ALSO: Lena Waithe & Alana Mayo Are On Their Way To Jumping The Broom [PHOTOS]

With acting in multiple shows and films, Latimore still makes time for music. He spoke about how he brings his studio with him on the road which includes a microphone and computer.

His new album “Connection 2” is on the rise to success and filled with songs for different moods. Through it all his family is supportive especially his father, who was in a gospel group at one point.

You might even be shocked to know that his cousin is R&B artist, Kenny Lattimore, which gives him advice all the time.

To anybody that is trying to make it in the entertainment industry, Latimore said, “Know who you are and be confident in it.”

Watch the full video with Jacob Latimore up top and check out some of his music!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Jacob Latimore On Almost Giving Up On His Career & Who He Wants To Work With On New Music [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com