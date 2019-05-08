Lala & 50 Cent Team Up For New Drama Series On Starz

5 reads Leave a comment
Lala and 50 are dropping a new show soon…will you be watching?
via: TheShadeRoom
Starz has reportedly put 50 & Lala’s drama series ‘Intercepted’ into development.
According to Deadline, ‘Intercepted’ is based on Alexa Martin’s bestselling novel with the same name. The book is part of a three-book series inspired by the eight years she spent as an NFL wife to Derrick Mason of the Baltimore Ravens.
