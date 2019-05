Bla5er and Lil A (Blo5k) are back with an aggressive “Make A Sell” which is produced by DJ Plugg. Both Bla5er and Lil A just released new projects. Bla5er ‘I Want More’ and Blo5k ‘Blo5k Business’. “Make A Sell” music video was filmed at rapper Trouble Skoob House Studios in Atlanta, GA.

Follow them on Instagram @_bla5er @b5lila @blo5k

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

Also On Hot 107.9: