Knicks Legend Kristaps Porzingis Caught A Russian Fade In Latvia: Report

Kristaps Porzingis seems to be steeped in the struggle since being traded by the Knicks. The man many call “The Unicorn” allegedly caught a fade courtesy of some Russians while he was back home in Latvia.

The Mavericks are investigating All-Star Kristaps Porzingis’ altercation in Europe over weekend and current understanding is he was jumped at a club, assaulted and hit by objects, @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium has learned. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 12, 2019

It would seem that these “Russians” were also Knicks fans, and not to happy Porzingis requested a trade.

Reports TMZ Sports:

Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis was reduced to a bloody mess in his home country of Latvia after he was apparently involved in a brawl that left him wanting more.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ Sports … the Euro NBA player was in his hometown of Liepaja over the weekend, where we’re told he was celebrating some occasion through a number of clubs and pubs in the area.

Our sources say that a handful of Russians confronted Kristaps, supposedly upset with the fact that he’d switched teams down here in the States … and an all-out tussle broke out. It would appear to have been pretty violent, ’cause Kristaps was bleeding from his head.

This video appears to capture the aftermath of the fight … which almost wasn’t over if Kristaps would have had his way. You can see him — again, bleeding and with a torn shirt — being held back by a woman at first, who he shoves aside.

How is Porzingis even getting touched up like this in his hometown?

The Dallas Mavericks have acknowledged the incident, but that’s about. Sounds like Porzingis needs to get some goons on the payroll.

Posted 7 hours ago

