Dionne Warwick’s Beyonce/Icon Comments Spark Controversy

Dionne Warwick is an absolute legend and one of the first black women singers who paved the way for legends like Beyonce to flourish. However, her recent comments on what makes someone iconic has rubbed the Beyhive the wrong way and an uncivil war has erupted on these here internets.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

During an interview with ESSENCE, Warwick had this to say:

“It’s wonderful to see how she’s been able to create what and who she wanted to be and who she is…very proud of that, I really am. Now, sustaining and becoming a big icon that Gladys Knight, or Patti LaBelle, or Johnny Mathis, or Frank Sinatra, or Sammy Davis Jr. is? I doubt that, I really do. And I love her to death and can appreciate her talent. But that iconic status that I just mentioned, those four names? [She has] a long read [ahead].”

This, of course, was taken as shade because she didn’t bow down and kiss Bey’s ring. However, she took to Twitter to clarify in a now-deleted tweet that read:

“What I said is in quotes. What @Essence said is not. It takes a long time to reach and achieve iconic status. That’s not to say that Beyoncé isn’t well on her way. She is a gifted performer. That was a reach from Essence.”

Dionne warwick's biggest hit is widely known through another woman's voice what does she know about being iconic pic.twitter.com/ZsMR3gOQBS — thais 💜 (@thaisbmartini) May 23, 2019

It didn’t matter as a generational war had erupted. BeyHive Twitter was trying to come for Dionne while Auntie Twitter has her back and is re-dragging the Hive. See the tweets below…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Marie Dionne Warwick is from north Jersey and nearly 80 years old. Please know that she is strapped at all times and is absolutely not one of your lil friends. https://t.co/E3ez6pi6v7 — April (@ReignOfApril) May 24, 2019

Dionne Warwick: Beyoncé ain’t no classic or iconc sin…. Bey Hive: pic.twitter.com/KYMCORj1CY — Bunifa Latifah Halifah Sharifa Jackson (@POPOFFSON_) May 23, 2019

dionne warwick helped open the doors for damn near every black female performer in contemporary music. ya’ll not about to drag the first black female pop star, nah. — eric ☥ (@thetrillgent) May 23, 2019

https://twitter.com/heysamra/status/1131728212831232000

Me watching the Beyhive go after Dionne. This further proves they think music started back with Whitney, Madonna and MJ. pic.twitter.com/tu4ggEq4qu — iLoveArethaFranklin (@LovingAretha) May 23, 2019

you’re right. because Dionne’s generation didn’t have lackluster artists https://t.co/AzgrYNySCW — 🤴🏾 King Unctie 🤴🏾 (@LifeAsKing) May 23, 2019

So y’all on here disrespecting Dionne Warwick? Man, this generation is wild. pic.twitter.com/MRXtnPkFBx — Maxamillion (@RegalBasil) May 24, 2019

Source: Bossip.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Dionne Warwick’s Beyonce/Icon Comments Spark Controversy was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9: