CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B Didn’t Follow The Doctor’s Orders After Plastic Surgery And Here’s What Happened To Her Body

34 reads
Leave a comment
Cardi B Hosts Suite Lounge Day Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Cardi B has cancelled a few of her concerts last month due to needing more time to heal from her recent plastic surgeries. Last week, she took to social media to give fans a glimpse of the toll that the recovery process has taken on her body.

In a now deleted post, the “Press” rapper showed her severely swollen feet and revealed that when she flies her feet and stomach become swollen.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Look at how swollen my feet get every time I take a plane,” she said. “Imagine my body. Reasons why my doctors told me to chill on shows.”

She added that not only is there swelling but she feels a burning sensation in her stomach and feet as well.

https://twitter.com/PopSirens/status/1137494708115116034

After giving birth to her daughter, Kulture, Cardi said she underwent plastic surgery again, getting her breast redone by getting breast augmentation and liposuction.  On Instagram, the former Love & Hip-Hop star said she misunderstood how long the recovery process would actually take and didn’t follow the doctors orders when he told her not to fly for a few months.

SEE ALSO: Here’s A First Look At Cardi B And Offset’s Baby Girl, Kulture [PHOTOS]

“One thing my doctor was saying was that you cannot take planes,” Bardi explained. “You cannot take planes for like 3 months. So every time that I keep traveling, like, my feet and my legs, they swell up. Like, I had really bad ‘cankles.’ Then after my shows, I wasn’t really feeling it when I performing, but I would really feel a lot of back pains. And then on top of that, my stitches around my boobs, on the outside, are completely healed, but the inside, you know, you still got stitches in the inside, in my breasts, so they’ve slowly got to heal.”

The Bronx native is scheduled to perform on June 16th at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. There is no word of her cancelling that performance so hopefully she will be healthy enough to take the stage.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Cardi B Tells Mothers To Stop Leaving With Children Their Boyfriends, Polarizes Black Twitter

9 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B Tells Mothers To Stop Leaving With Children Their Boyfriends, Polarizes Black Twitter

Continue reading Cardi B Tells Mothers To Stop Leaving With Children Their Boyfriends, Polarizes Black Twitter

Cardi B Tells Mothers To Stop Leaving With Children Their Boyfriends, Polarizes Black Twitter

[caption id="attachment_3027359" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty[/caption] If you turn on the news right now, horrific stories about bitter boyfriends, step fathers and men killing children are rampant, prompting discussions online about women avoiding warning signs. Cardi B took to her Twitter account to offer other mothers this advice, https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1128079799501635584 A fan quickly pointed out that her tweet was problematic, to which Cardi responded, https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1128324058167291909 https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1128325108358176773 https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1128341423839956992 Why is her tweet problematic? While women should be careful choosing their partners, of course, we don’t want to get into absolving men from accountability especially when they are murdering children to get back at women who are trying to leave them. Not to mention, the burden of parenting shouldn’t simply fall on the mother. Men should be responsible enough to watch a child without harming them. And bringing the devil into the conversation, though we have no doubts he is involved, diminishes mental health as a factor in these terrifying cases. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). But it’s clear, some men are failing at this leaving mothers in protective and paranoid mode. Cardi laughed at her fan’s concern, but they’re not joking. Not everyone found Cardi’s tweet problematic. See their polarizing responses, below:

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Cardi B Didn’t Follow The Doctor’s Orders After Plastic Surgery And Here’s What Happened To Her Body was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close