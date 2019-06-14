Tami Ever After: Tami Roman Lands ‘Basketball Wives’ Spinoff Show

Tami Roman is finally getting the spin-off show she’s been talking about for years, and a whole lot more.

It was announced this week by Deadline that the 49-year-old reality star and actress has signed an overall deal with Mona Scott-Young and her Monami Productions, which is behind the Love and Hip Hop franchises, to develop and produce both scripted and “alternative” content. The first project in that lucrative deal is Roman’s reality special, Tami Ever After. It premieres Wednesday, June 19 at 9 p.m. after the premiere of Season 8 of Basketball Wives, which Tami is also on. The special will follow Tami, longtime love and now husband Reggie Youngblood, and the blending of her daughters and his family from Houston. It will also take us through Reggie’s efforts to get Tami to marry him.

SEE ALSO: Surprise! Tami Roman And Reggie Youngblood Secretly Married Last Year

In addition to that, Tami will be behind a couple other shows on the way, including the docuseries Queen City and Big Oil Houston. Both women are committed to putting the spotlight on Houston, where Tami and her family mainly reside.

Mona is very excited about this partnership, telling Deadline, “Tami is a true multi-hyphenate; not only is she a talent on camera, she’s also an incredibly intuitive and creative producer. I love working with smart, dynamic women and Tami Roman is a rock star!”

As for Roman, the Bonnet Chronicles and Saints and Sinners star is grateful to Mona for providing her with yet another opportunity to allow her career to flourish.

“I’m so excited about the magic that Mona and I are creating,” she told the publication. “She has always been very supportive of my career and ideas and I’m happy to be a part of her company. This will be an incredible journey.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This is certainly a dream come true for Tami, who said in 2018 that she was ready to do her own thing outside of Basketball Wives because people were getting the wrong impression of her based on her time on the show.

“I’ve been a part of the Basketball Wives franchise since 2010 — and it hasn’t been for lack of trying to have my own situation, because we tried several times,” she said at the time. “But I do also think it’s just a matter of timing. They say, ‘If you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans,’ and I think you have to do things when it’s ordered by Him — not to get too spiritual. But I feel like it’s the right time for this moment to happen, because people have seen me one way on Basketball Wives for so long and eventually that takes its toll on public perception of you.”

SEE ALSO: Tami Roman Details Being Kidnapped, Held Hostage And Sexually Abused [VIDEO]

She will finally get the chance to show fans a different side of her, and as she told PEOPLE this week, she’s looking forward to it.

“I’m truly excited that my fans will finally get an opportunity to see my crazy family dynamic with my children — Lyric, Jazz — and my boyfriend Reggie,” she said. “It feels good that I have the opportunity to do something a little different in the reality TV space.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“You know, I have grown a lot over the years, and I want my presence on television to be positive and uplifting,” she added. “I want real women with families who have ups and downs to be able to relate to me and feel inspired and empowered knowing they can push through anything.”

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Tami Ever After: Tami Roman Lands ‘Basketball Wives’ Spinoff Show was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com