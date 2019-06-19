Lil Yachty Opens Up About Writing City Girls’ #1 Hit “Act Up” [Exclusive Video]

Lil Yachty sat down with Hot 107.9’s Radio God Stu & Bossip’s Alex prior to his BirthdayBash performance to give an update about Lil Boat 3, talk about his experience with How High 2, and what he would buy QC bosses P and Coach K. He also brags on his pen a little bit, where he wrote the City Girls’ #1 hit “Act Up”.

RELATED: Davido Compares Atlanta & Nigeria’s Music Scenes & Women [Exclusive Interview]

______

_______

Atlanta’s #1 Hip Hop Station For Hip Hop & R&B

Hot 107.9 SUBSCRIBE: https://goo.gl/egTUFC

Hot-107.9 Website: https://goo.gl/qL5gCY

TWITTER: https://goo.gl/gJUfFR

FACEBOOK: https://goo.gl/94pTMv

INSTAGRAM: https://goo.gl/wzxQgA

RELATED: BirthdayBashATL2019: Yung Miami Twerking Preggo Is Everything! [Exclusive Video]

Also On Hot 107.9: