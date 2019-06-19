CLOSE
Lil Yachty Opens Up About Writing City Girls’ #1 Hit “Act Up” [Exclusive Video]

Lil Yachty sat down with Hot 107.9’s Radio God Stu & Bossip’s Alex prior to his BirthdayBash performance to give an update about Lil Boat 3, talk about his experience with How High 2, and what he would buy QC bosses P and Coach K. He also brags on his pen a little bit, where he wrote the City Girls’ #1 hit “Act Up”.

