Davido Compares Atlanta & Nigeria’s Music Scenes & Women [Exclusive Interview]

Birthday Bash ATL 2019

Source: ATL Pics / Radio One Digital

Davido sat down with Sammy Approved of Hot 107.9 and Alex Bossip.com before to talk about his first Birthday Bash experience. The Afrobeat star revealed that he was born in Atlanta and spent alot of time here. He compares the dominant music scenes of Atlanta & Nigeria, as well as the women.

______

