Travis Scott Has His Own Breakfast Cereal Now

For someone who’s already collaborated with Jordan Brand, Mitchell & Ness, and has his own festival, we’re kind of surprised no one’s claimed that Travis Scott is a high ranking member of the Illuminati. We mean the man is all over the place and now he’s about to integrate himself with the most important part of your day.

A few days ago Cactus Jack took to IG to promote his latest collaboration with General Mill’s Reese’s Puffs cereal by posing in front of a chocolate brown Range Rover with a few boxes of the newly designed box of the breakfast food.

“Sweet sweet” indeed.

While the ingredients to the cereal remain the same as before, the box features La Flame in concert action and some cactus plants that represent his native home of Houston. The special-edition box of cereal will cost a pretty penny as they’re slated to run for $50.

With that price tag you’d think it’d be organic ingredients or at least come with a raffle ticket for a pair of Cactus Jack Air Jordan 1‘s.

