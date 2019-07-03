Chloe x Halle are bringing their sisterly slay to their latest video. The soul songstresses have dropped the official video for “Who Knew” from Grown-ish. In it, they sing about unexpected new love while wearing matching leopard-printed ensembles.

It’s filled with just as much shea buttery beauty and black girl magic you’d expect from the duo. Before dropping “Who Knew” the ladies covered the pages of ESSENCE and dropped their track “Thinkin Bout Me.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

This story was originally published on Bossip.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Chloe x Halle Slay In New “Who Knew” Music Video was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com