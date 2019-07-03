The First Look At Hulu’s 10-Episode Series, ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’

Since it was announced first announced back in October, last year, with — the cast being revealed subsequently earlier this year — Hulu’s 10-episode series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga has been on the minds of many with fans of iconic Hip-Hop group have been waiting to get some sort of a tease as to what to expect. Today (July 3) the first trailer arrives and looks as smooth as Raekwon’s flow on “Ice Cream.”

Watch Wu-Tang Clan unite in the first trailer for the upcoming Hulu scripted series 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga https://t.co/JOM4nZFUtV pic.twitter.com/sHD6ch8wSe — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 3, 2019

The upcoming drama series created and written by Alex Tse (SuperFly) and Wu-Tang Clan’s own RZA who both also serve as Executive Producers alongside Method Man is inspired by “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu”, and based on the true story revolving around the group’s life and rise to fame. The trailer which primarily serves as more of an introduction to the series casts while giving us small glimpses as to what expect when Wu-Tang: An American Saga premieres September 4th, 2019.

Official Synopsis:

“Set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.”

When it comes to series or films based on iconic Black music acts, outside of accurate portrayals, fans also put emphasis on the casting and if the actors and actresses manage to capture the look and feel of their favorite artists. Based on this first look, it looks like they will have nothing to worry about when it drops.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga stars: Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Get Down), Ashton Sanders (Moonlight), Erika Alexander (Get Out, Black Lightning, Insecure), Julian Elijah Martinez (Elementary), Siddiq Sanderson (Messiah), Marcus Callender (Power), Zolee Griggs (Ballers), Vinnie Pastore (The Sopranos), Dave East (Beats), Joey Bada$$ (BET’s Boomerang).

Step into the first trailer for Wu-Tang: An American Saga below.

