Drivers who hit the morning commute on I-285 this morning didn’t expect to see money flying from the sky, but they sure did. Early Tuesday morning, an armored truck filled with money spilled from the back spewing dollars all over 285 Westbound near Ashford-Dunwoody Road. Commuters saw a quick come up, as they pull over in the shoulder to dive in the streets to get themselves a nice handful of cash.

Police fortunately say there were no accidents, and most of the cars where gone even before officers arrived. I bet this makes you slow up a bit when you see an armored truck.

_____

Armored Truck Spills Money On 285 In Atlanta, Mayhem Ensues [VIDEO] was originally published on majicatl.com

Majic ATL Posted 2 hours ago

