The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Takes Over Fountain Square for the Cincinnati Music Festival

If you weren’t at the live broadcast of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show this past Friday, you started your Cincinnati Music Festival weekend off the wrong way!
Fountain Square was packed with listeners early Friday morning to get a front-row seat for the live broadcast of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. As the sun rose, the square continued to fill up as Headkrack, Juicy, Eva Marcille, Special K, Da Brat, Rock- T, Gary With Da Tea and of course, Rickey Smiley hit the stage.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Wiz crew and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show crew interacted with listeners during and in between the live broadcast by bringing them on the stage, telling jokes and, giving away $500! That’s not it! They also gave away last-minute Cincinnati Music Festival tickets courtesy of P&G.
If you missed out on all the fun, no worries we got you covered. Check out the recap and photos below!
Ricky Smiley Morning Show Takes Over Fountain Square for Cincinnati Music Festival
Ricky Smiley Morning Show Takes Over Fountain Square for Cincinnati Music Festival
1. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain SquareSource:Radio One Digital 1 of 25
2. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain SquareSource:Radio One Digital 2 of 25
3. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain SquareSource:Radio One Digital 3 of 25
4. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain SquareSource:Radio One Digital 4 of 25
5. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain SquareSource:Radio One Digital 5 of 25
6. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain SquareSource:Radio One Digital 6 of 25
7. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain SquareSource:Radio One Digital 7 of 25
8. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain SquareSource:Radio One Digital 8 of 25
9. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain SquareSource:Radio One Digital 9 of 25
10. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain SquareSource:Radio One Digital 10 of 25
11. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain SquareSource:Radio One Digital 11 of 25
12. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain SquareSource:Radio One Digital 12 of 25
13. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain SquareSource:Radio One Digital 13 of 25
14. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain SquareSource:Radio One Digital 14 of 25
15. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain SquareSource:Radio One Digital 15 of 25
16. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain SquareSource:Radio One Digital 16 of 25
17. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain SquareSource:Radio One Digital 17 of 25
18. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain SquareSource:Radio One Digital 18 of 25
19. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain SquareSource:Radio One Digital 19 of 25
20. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain SquareSource:Radio One Digital 20 of 25
21. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain SquareSource:Radio One Digital 21 of 25
22. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain SquareSource:Radio One Digital 22 of 25
23. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain SquareSource:Radio One Digital 23 of 25
24. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain SquareSource:Radio One Digital 24 of 25
25. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain SquareSource:Radio One Digital 25 of 25
The Latest:
- FINALLY!: A$AP Rocky Released From Prison
- Sen. Kamala Harris Only Candidate Who Dropped In The Polls After Detroit Debate
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Takes Over Fountain Square for the Cincinnati Music Festival
- Get Money! Karlie Redd Signs $300K Deal For Her Sex Toy Line
- #BlackGirlMagic: Simone Manuel Becomes First Woman To Win 7 Medals In World Championship
- Swedish Prosecutors Want To Bless A$AP Rocky With 6-Month Jail Sentence
- Atlanta School Posts Unacceptable Black Hairstyles And It Seems A Little Racist
- Marvel Has Reportedly Found Its Villain for ‘Black Panther 2’
- Inside Chey’s Boutique: Tips & Tricks for a Flawless Bikini Line
- Congressman Elijah Cummings Home Burglarized
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Takes Over Fountain Square for the Cincinnati Music Festival was originally published on wiznation.com