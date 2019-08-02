FINALLY!: A$AP Rocky Released From Prison

A$AP Rocky was just released from prison pending the verdict of his trial in Sweden.
via TMZ
A$AP Rocky was just released from jail while the judge in his Swedish assault case decide his fate. The announcement in court was met with cheer from onlookers. A$AP is free to leave Sweden while they await a verdict, which is expected August 14. The other 2 defendants are also released and free to leave. Prosecutors had asked that Rocky, who’s spent a month in jail, remain there because he was a flight risk, but the judges disagreed. Reading between the lines, the fact that the judges are letting him leave the country may be a sign he won’t be found guilty.
