CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

FINALLY!: A$AP Rocky Released From Prison

Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 - Backstage

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

A$AP Rocky was just released from prison pending the verdict of his trial in Sweden.

via TMZ

A$AP Rocky was just released from jail while the judge in his Swedish assault case decide his fate. The announcement in court was met with cheer from onlookers. A$AP is free to leave Sweden while they await a verdict, which is expected August 14. The other 2 defendants are also released and free to leave. Prosecutors had asked that Rocky, who’s spent a month in jail, remain there because he was a flight risk, but the judges disagreed. Reading between the lines, the fact that the judges are letting him leave the country may be a sign he won’t be found guilty.

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

24 photos Launch gallery

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Continue reading Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

FINALLY!: A$AP Rocky Released From Prison was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close