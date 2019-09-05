CLOSE
LeBron James Previews His LeBron 17 “2K” Edition Sneakers

Nike stay blessing LeBron with some sick colorways...

LeBron James

Source: Nike / NIke

Y’all knew it was only a matter of time before LeBron James dropped an all purple pair of sneakers to represent his Lakers Nation.

Yesterday King James took to his IG page to give sneakerheads the feels by posting pictures of his exclusive Nike LeBron 17’s which come draped in regal purple battleknit, suede, and everything else that goes into making footwear for his majesty. Featuring NBA 2K‘s “2K” stamp on the tongue, the sneakers are expected to be an unlockable feature in the upcoming NBA 2K20 that’s set to drop on September 6.

No word yet on when these kicks will drop or if they’ll even see a release date but best believe if they do that LA fans will be roaming Los Angeles like they just walked through some streets that were flooded with purple rain (R.I.P. Prince).

Check out pics of the LeBron 17 2K’s below and let us know if you’re feeling this latest silhouette from Nike.

