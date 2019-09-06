CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Lisa Leslie To Get A Statue Outside Of The Staples Center

8th Annual ChangeMakers Gala

Source: Steve Mack / Getty

Lisa Leslie is going to be honored in a historic way. According to Bleacher Report, Leslie will be the first woman to have a statue built in her likeness and displayed outside of the Staples Center.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the Los Angeles Sparks and the Anschutz Entertainment Group are still solidifying details about the reveal date but they agreed that Leslie’s statue would be the 11th one outside of the building.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Leslie’s statue will be the first WNBA player outside of the Sparks’ arena.

Leslie is one of the most notable players in the WNBA and one of the women who helped add exposure to the league.

Leslie was drafted in the WNBA’s first draft in 1997 and played with the Sparks throughout her entire career until she retired in 2009.

SEE ALSO: Hall Of Famer Lisa Leslie Makes History With BIG3 Championship Win

In those 12 years, Leslie won three league MVPs, two championships, four Olympic gold medals and three All-Star Game MVPs.

Leslie was the first woman to dunk in a game and averaged 17.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. When she retired, she held the league record for points and rebounds.

In arguing for her statue, Los Angeles Times writer Arash Markazi wrote, Leslie “isn’t just one of the greatest WNBA players of all time, she is one of the greatest athletes to ever come out of Southern California.”

Leslie’s statue will be erected alongside Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Wayne Gretzky.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Lisa Leslie To Get A Statue Outside Of The Staples Center was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close