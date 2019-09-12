Refuel The Bahamas & Get Gas for $1.07 a gallon!!!

Our very own Reec & Mz. Shyneka are hooking YOU up with gas for only $1.07 per gallon and it’s all for a great cause!!!

With each gallon you purchase Mobile Fuel, PAYUSA & Exxon will match and send to the Bahamas to help gas up rescue boats, transportation vehicles and generators for our brothers and sisters devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

It’s super simple:

You prepay for 5, 10 or 20 gallons of gas for just $1.07 per gallon as a donation.

Then meet us Sunday 9/22/19 between 4pm – 6pm and Mobile Fuel / Exxon will match what you donated and pump that gas right into your car!

The mobile gas location is:

One Source Auto Sales

2703 Wilson Street

Austell, Ga 30168

ONE DAY ONLY: Sunday 9/22/19 4pm – 6pm

Here’s How It Works:

Click here at https://www.mobilefuel.me/bahamas to donate the amount you want Print or screen shot your receipt On Sunday come to the Fuel Up Location and get your gas!

You MUST have your receipt to redeem your gas

Watch Reec Do it here:

Refueling Bahamas

We are giving the hardest hit areas fuel to support rescue and recovery, as well as power generators that allow the basic electricity for rebuilding the infrastructure.

Also On Hot 107.9: