Refuel The Bahamas & Get Gas for $1.07 a gallon!!!

Our very own Reec & Mz. Shyneka are hooking YOU up with gas for only $1.07 per gallon and it’s all for a great cause!!!
With each gallon you purchase Mobile Fuel, PAYUSA & Exxon will match and send to the Bahamas to help gas up rescue boats, transportation vehicles and generators for our brothers and sisters devastated by Hurricane Dorian.
It’s super simple:
- You prepay for 5, 10 or 20 gallons of gas for just $1.07 per gallon as a donation.
- Then meet us Sunday 9/22/19 between 4pm – 6pm and Mobile Fuel / Exxon will match what you donated and pump that gas right into your car!
The mobile gas location is:
One Source Auto Sales
2703 Wilson Street
Austell, Ga 30168
ONE DAY ONLY: Sunday 9/22/19 4pm – 6pm
Here’s How It Works:
- Click here at https://www.mobilefuel.me/bahamas to donate the amount you want
- Print or screen shot your receipt
- On Sunday come to the Fuel Up Location and get your gas!
- You MUST have your receipt to redeem your gas
Watch Reec Do it here:
Refueling Bahamas
We are giving the hardest hit areas fuel to support rescue and recovery, as well as power generators that allow the basic electricity for rebuilding the infrastructure.