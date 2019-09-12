CLOSE
#CommunityAction
Home

Refuel The Bahamas & Get Gas for $1.07 a gallon!!!

Our very own Reec & Mz. Shyneka are hooking YOU up with  gas for only $1.07 per gallon and it’s all for a great cause!!!

With each gallon you purchase Mobile Fuel, PAYUSA & Exxon will match and send to the Bahamas to help gas up rescue boats, transportation vehicles and generators for our brothers and sisters devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

It’s super simple:

  • You prepay for 5, 10 or 20 gallons of gas for just $1.07 per gallon as a donation.
  • Then meet us Sunday 9/22/19 between 4pm – 6pm and Mobile Fuel / Exxon will match what you donated and pump that gas right into your car!

The mobile gas location is: 

One Source Auto Sales

2703 Wilson Street

Austell, Ga 30168

ONE DAY ONLY: Sunday 9/22/19 4pm – 6pm

Here’s How It Works:

  1. Click here at https://www.mobilefuel.me/bahamas to donate the amount you want
  2. Print or screen shot your receipt
  3. On Sunday come to the Fuel Up Location and get your gas!
  • You MUST have your receipt to redeem your gas

Watch Reec Do it here:

 

Refueling Bahamas

We are giving the hardest hit areas fuel to support rescue and recovery, as well as power generators that allow the basic electricity for rebuilding the infrastructure.

$1.07 gas , Bahamas , cheap gas , dorian relief , exxon , fuek , gas , help , mobile fuel , mobilefuel.me , mz.shyneka , positive american youth , Reec , reec swiney , reecswiney , refuel

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close