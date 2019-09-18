CLOSE
Beyoncé Shares Footage Of Rumi and Sir Carter [Video]

The royal pair in action.

Not only did Beyoncé surprise her fans with new content but also let her huge following a little closer into her personal life. She let the world get a good look at her twin children.

Earlier this week Queen B premiered the Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift documentary, a behind the scenes special that detailed the making of The Gift, the soundtrack to The Lion King. While viewers were treated to the inner workings of how she curated her tribute to Africa, she also let the Beyhive and beyond get a glimpse at her two youngest children Rum and Sir.

In a scene where the Houston, Texas native is being driven around after landing in the mother continent she pans to both tots who are sitting in booster seats. As spotted on Page Six both kids bear a striking resemblance to both entertainers.

In another clip the twins are seen interacting with their older sister Blue Ivy and their grandmother Tina Knowles.

You can watch the official Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift trailer below.

