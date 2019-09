Bring out the entire family Saturday 10.12.19 as our very own Reec & Razed Barber & Beauty Salon are Treating The City to a Free BBQ & community fun day! The day will include Game trucks, music, moon bounces and more! Plus we are celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors and having a tribute to Ms. Lorraine Ward.

Saturday October 12, 2019 – 11am to 3pm – Razed Barber & Beauty Salon: 7868 Tara Blvd.

