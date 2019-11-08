CLOSE
Is Deelishis Dating This Member Of The Exonerated Five? [PHOTOS]

Raymond Santana and Deelishis are moving in the direction of a celebrity romance according to a love fest of Instagram posts between the two.

Santana, whose life story was recently portrayed in the award-winning film “When They See Us” as 1/5 of the Exonerated Five,  posted a photo of the reality star, seemingly confirming that he shot his shot and won.

“Date night with this beauty…@iamsodeelishis,” he captioned the photo of the two sitting side by side.

As critics flooded his page with questions and commentary specifically referring to rumors that Santana was still married, the  activist posted a second photo addressing his naysayers.

“Ok…so first off, this picture is for all the HATERS!!! Second..NO..I AM NOT MARRIED..so stop reading those fake ass websites that get all of my info wrong. And third..thank you to all the true people who love and support me regardless..I appreciate you guys,” he wrote.

 

Santana was last romantically linked to a woman named Nekesta Samone Shelton, but it looks like their love affair has run its course. He also has a 15-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Deelishis also alluded that the two are an item by posting a photo of her wearing a shirt promoting Santana’s brand Park Madison NYC. “Thx love,” she wrote in the caption.

Santana returned the love by reposting the photo with the following caption: “When she sees the vision..she will go harder for you..then your friends and associates.. thats why shes my #WCE.”

 

 

While we totally weren’t expecting this, at the end of the day everyone deserves a true chance at love and happiness. We’re keeping our eye on these two for sure!

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com 

Is Deelishis Dating This Member Of The Exonerated Five? [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

