CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Various Angles Of Tyler, The Creator Dancing To Drake Prove He’s A True Fan

He was having a good time at his festival even if other folks were not.

Odd Future Perform at The Warfield

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Drake did not have the best start to the week after he got booed on stage at the Camp Flog Gnaw music festival in L.A.

The music festival, which was started by Tyler, The Creator, featured such artists like Solange, Brockhampton, DaBaby and YG. It was revealed that a surprise guest would take the stage towards the end of the festival and many fans believed it would be Frank Ocean. However, they were in for a surprise when they got everyone other than Mr. Ocean.

According to witnesses talking to Complex, the surprises began at 10 p.m. on Sunday starting with A$AP Rocky coming out to perform two songs. Then, Lil Uzi Vert followed with two of his own songs. “Everyone was into it, but people were definitely talking about getting Frank out there,” one fan, Alejandro Cruz, said.

Finally, Drake came out and according to witnesses, people were excited at first. But this is when they thought he was only going to do two songs like the rest of the guests. “People were hyped when he first came out, and shocked, too,” Cruz said. “Because no one was really expecting Drake to be there.”

However, when Drake kept playing one more song after one more song, people started getting impatient. “I would say the reaction got worse the longer he stayed on,” said one attendee named Breeana Gonzalez. This is win the boos heightened because again, some people thought there was still time for Frank Ocean to make an appearance.

Despite the disappointment, some people were still hype for Drake. According to a tweet from Tyler the Creator, “MOSTLY EVERYONE WAS HAVING A GREAT TIME, THOSE SH**S IN THE FRONT AREA WERE THE ONES BEING MAD RUDE, WHICH, I CAN SEE WHY, BUT, NAH, FU** THAT, YALL REPRESENTED ME AND FLOG TO MY GUEST AND MADE US LOOK SOOO ENTITLED AND TRASH.”

Tyler seemed to still have a good time, however.

 

Like a REALLY good time.

 

He’s a stan.

 

Guess the Drake haters will just have to deal.

Various Angles Of Tyler, The Creator Dancing To Drake Prove He’s A True Fan  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close