Tyler, The Creator Slams Fans Who Booed Drake, Really Likes “Feel No Ways”

In hindsight, Drizzy should have passed.

As you probably heard, Drake was unceremoniously booed this weekend when he performed a surprise set at the Camp Flognaw Music Festival. The man who invited him, Tyler, The Creator, took to Twitter to criticize those who disrespected the 6 God, while also taking some of the blame himself.

The crowd had been anticipating an appearance from Frank Ocean, but instead got Drizzy, and as you know, that didn’t go over too well.

Writing in all caps, because of course, Tyler broke down what happened and admitted Drake and the crowd wasn’t exactly the best of fits.

“I thought bringing one of the biggest artist [sic] on the f*cking planet to a music festival was fire!,” Tyler tweeted. “But flipside, a lil tone deaf knowing the specific crowd it drew. Some created a narrative in their head and acted out like assholes when it didnt [sic] come true and I don’t f*ck with that.”

Nevertheless, Tyler went on to express appreciation for Drake holding it down despite the hostile environment.

He added, “This n*gga did Feel No Ways! Song is beautiful.” and a “Thank you Aubrey!” later on. He really likes “Feel No Ways.”

However, he didn’t let the “fans” off the hook.

“Also, mostly everyone was having a great time, those sh*ts in the front area were the ones being mad rude, which, I can see why, but, nah, f*ck that, yall represented me and Flog to my guest and made us look sooo entitled and trash. That sh*t was like mob mentality and cancel culture in real life and I think that sh*t is f*cking trash.”

No lies detected. Also, Drake has spoken, to Akademiks.

Peep Tyler’s full spiel below.

