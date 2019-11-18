CLOSE
Nonprofit Aims To Empower Fathers And Children Impacted By Incarceration

“We live in a world where men are expected to be strong all the time, so at Fathers’ Uplift the goal is to make sure that these dads have a place where they can be vulnerable,” said Charles C. Daniels Jr., Co-founder, Fathers’ Uplift.

Mass incarceration has disproportionately impacted communities of color across America. According to a study conducted by The Pew Charitable Trusts, one in nine Black children has had a parent who was incarcerated. A Boston-based nonprofit is on a mission to provide resources for men who have been behind bars so that they can build stronger relationships with their children, Atlanta Black Star reported.

Fathers’ Uplift was created to provide resources and support to help fathers overcome barriers that hold them back from being present in the lives of their children. The organization—which was founded by married couple Charles C. Daniels Jr. and his wife Samantha Fils-Daniels—provides programs and therapeutic intervention to help men address trauma, addictions, emotional and financial issues. The organization also offers mentoring and counseling for youngsters whose fathers aren’t present in their lives.

Fathers’ Uplift has done a lot of work with individuals who are behind bars. The organization brings social workers into prisons to work with fathers who are serving sentences. Their “Bags for Dads” initiative provides incarcerated individuals with care packages upon their release. “Men who are released from incarceration need a way to get a leg up. However, many men who leave incarceration have limited resources and struggle to re-enter society,” read the organization’s website. “Incarceration is traumatizing, restricts access to employment and restricts access to housing opportunities. Bags for Dads provides peace of mind to men who have multi-dimensional stressors that take time and patience to overcome. Bags for Dads not only provides hygiene products and clothing, but the program also includes transportation back to their residence. Our trained Social Workers and Life Coaches create a comprehensive mental health plan and mentoring. Support and accountability make a difference. Through all of Bags for Dads provided services, men are less likely to re-enter prison.”

For the organization’s co-founder Charles—who grew up with an absent father—launching Fathers’ Uplift was all about creating safe spaces for fathers. “We live in a world where men are expected to be strong all the time, so at Fathers’ Uplift the goal is to make sure that these dads have a place where they can be vulnerable,” he said. “I was inspired by my journey to create a movement that made sure that no kid had to wake up in the middle of the night and question whether his father loved him or not.” Earlier this year Daniels was selected as one of the 2019 Obama Foundation Fellows where he will participate in a two-year program designed to expand the reach of his organization’s work.

UPDATED: 7 a.m. EDT, Nov. 16, 2019 -- From mass shooters to gunning down people in their homes, white folks can commit the most violent crimes and be peacefully arrested. The latest example is Mark Boisey of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. On Nov. 13, 2019, he strangled and pistol-whipped a woman -- and fired nearly 50 shots at police. Nonetheless, after a seven-hour stand off he was still peacefully arrested and seen in handcuffs with a confident smile on his face. The examples are endless. UPDATED: 7 a.m. EDT, Aug. 28, 2019 -- The latest case of a violent white person being peacefully arrested is 19-year-old Matthew Bernard. He shot and killed two women and a child in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. Bernard, who was naked and armed with a rifle, also choked a church caretaker and chased a police officer. He posed such a threat to the public that seven local schools were locked down, according to WDBJ-TV. https://twitter.com/ShadowLeague/status/1166689450191216642?s=20 Yet, somehow, police found a way to de-escalate the situation without resorting to the type of lethal force cops often rely on when confronting Black suspects accused of far less. USA Today reports Bernard was arrested on three counts of first-degree murder. The sheriff's office released the following statement, "The names of the deceased are being held until family members are notified. Investigators are still on-scene collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. A first court appearance has not been scheduled." However, there were reports that two of the victims were the wife and child of Blake Bivens, a Double-A pitcher in the Tampa Bay Rays organization and that Bernard is the brother of Bivens' wife. Rest in peace to the victims. How incredible with all of this violence that police still managed to peacefully arrest the alleged killer. UPDATED: 8:15 p.m. EDT, Aug. 17, 2019 -- From racial profiling to hasty police shootings, it's no secret that Black people are treated more harshly by law enforcement, to put it mildly. But on the flip side, society consistently sees white people delicately arrested for the crimes those same Black people are suspected of, even those said white folks are a serious danger. That was especially true last week when Jerri Kelly decided the best reaction to four Black teenagers who knocked on her door while fund-raising for their high school was to pull a gun on them and keep her firearm aimed at them until police arrived. While the obviously racist episode that unfolded in Arkansas resulted in Kelly being arrested, it took the Wynne Police Department -- which arrived on the scene to see Kelly holding the boys at gunpoint while they were forced to lie on the ground -- five days to actually take her into custody. https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1162484180401319936?s=20 Kelly, the wife of the local jail administrator, was arrested with tender loving care for something -- if the roles were reversed -- that arguably would have gotten one or all of the boys shot and/or killed by police. She had the audacity to plead not guilty to four counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a minor. Similarly, privileged treatment was afforded to the accused El Paso mass shooter who allegedly killed at least 20 people earlier this month. Patrick Crusius was booked without a scratch on him after his surrender for launching a racially motivated mass killing that reportedly targeted Hispanics in the Texas border city on Aug. 3. https://twitter.com/Anna_Giaritelli/status/1157746862268530689?s=20 The mass shooting suspect, who was reportedly pro-Trump and against "race mixing," was said to have used an AK-47 assault rifle, which should automatically consider him armed and dangerous. However, responding law enforcement was somehow able to apprehend the heavily armed Crusius, 21, and arrest him safely. https://twitter.com/OSINews/status/1157766809686294529?s=20 That treatment stood in stark contrast to when San Francisco police officers gunned down Mario Woods in 2015. The 26-year-old mentally ill man was suspected of stabbing someone when officers surrounded him. When Woods failed to drop the knife as ordered by the cops, they fired 26 rounds at him, even though cellphone videos showed that Woods was not directly threatening the officers as the cops claimed. In another case, Sacramento police officers fired at 51-year-old Joseph Mann 18 times in 2016 after receiving reports of a man with a knife acting erratically. Police videos show Mann walking down the street making strange gestures when the cops at first tried to run him down with their police cruiser before shooting him. In April 2018, four officers — one in uniform, three in plainclothes — killed Saheed Vassell, 34, in a hail of 10 bullets on a Brooklyn sidewalk. The officers responded to calls about a Black man with a gun. But it turned out that Vassell, who suffered from bipolar disorder, was holding a pipe. No firearm was found at the scene. Of course there is Laquan McDonald in October of 2014. Horrific video of the killing of McDonald showed Jason Van Dyke fired at him 16 times within 14 seconds. The video was released one year after McDonald’s death. The teen was seen walking away instead of confronting officers, which is what Van Dyke falsely said happened. McDonald continued to be shot at even after he fell to the ground from the initial bullets. Two police officers and one detective were acquitted of trying to cover up the shooting for Jason Van Dyke, even though that was precisely what they did. The three men all said Van Dyke, who was convicted in October, was justified in shooting the teenager 16 times within 14 seconds. Van Dyke’s partner the night of the shooting, even said: “McDonald was walking toward Van Dyke and with his arms raised when he was shot.” The video would later contradict that account, showing Walsh lied. Still, he and his co-defendants were acquitted. Van Dyke received the light sentence of 81 months in prison. However, when you are white -- no matter if you gun down people at a church or even assault police officers, you can be peacefully arrested. Must be nice. See below.

Nonprofit Aims To Empower Fathers And Children Impacted By Incarceration  was originally published on newsone.com

