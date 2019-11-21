CLOSE
Dame Dash Was Arrested For Child Support, Paid Tab And Is Free

The cops were kind and considerate considering the Hip-Hop mogul's situation.

Damon Dash Celebrates the Launch of Dame Dash Studios

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Damon “Dame” Dash paid off all his child support. Unfortunately, he was arrested in the process, but was able to walk free once the bills were cleared the same day.

According to TMZ, the Roc-a-fella founder hit up a Manhattan courthouse to pay one of the two child support bills that have been hanging over his head. Since he was so delinquent, he had a pair of arrest warrants with his name on them.

After paying up in Manhattan, Dame was arrested as he left the courthouse, despite his intent to pay the 2nd child support bill right away. He was arrested and process, but then reportedly escorted to the Bronx where he needed to pay up. Dame reportedly pay another million in the BX, and his child support payments are now up to date, we hope.

Dame told TMZ the cops were kind and cooperative.

Now he can hustle, legally, in NYC without having to worry about getting pinched. Considering he reportedly isn’t generating steady income to the point he couldn’t pay a separate $2400 debt, it’s a blessing. Back in April, Dash opened Dame Dash Studios at DDS33 in Burbank, CA

 

