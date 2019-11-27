CLOSE
Entertainment News
Hypebeast Alert: The Prada X adidas Collaboration Has Been Unveiled

A luxury twist on a classic.

Prada x adidas

Source: Prada / adidas

After weeks of rumors and leaks one of the most awaited drops has become a reality. The Prada x adidas collaboration is officially here.

As spotted on High Snobiety the two brands have come together for a limited-edition release. On Monday, November 25 the German sportswear company confirmed the creative partnership on their Instagram account. The 10 second clip features their classic Originals Superstar in white with Prada branding on the heel counter, tongue and insole. This interpretation sticks to the classic silhouette with a full-grain upper panel and rubber shell toe. Also included is a co-branded bowling bag that that aligns with the identical optic white / black color scheme.

According to the social media announcements both items were made in Italy by Prada and will be numbered to 700 pieces as detailed by the serial numbers on the sneakers and bag. The Prada x adidas collaboration will be available at select Prada stores beginning December 4.

