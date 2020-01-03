CLOSE
So Beautiful
HomeSo Beautiful

FAB FINDS: Cover Girl Goes Clean Beauty With Their New Vegan Collection

Cover Girl Clean Fresh Collection

Source: Cover Girl Clean Fresh Collection / Courtesy of Cover Girl

One of the first makeup brands that you may have dabbled in as a teenager might have been Cover Girl. The drug store brand is easily accessible, has a plethora of products, and is priced just right to not break the brand. Whether it’s their foundation or their eyeshadow palettes or their mascara that everyone loves, it’s a mainstay brand that even stars like Issa Rae enjoy wearing.

Cover Girl Clean Fresh Collection

Source: Cover Girl Clean Fresh Collection / Courtesy of Cover Girl

Now the brand is stepping up to the clean beauty plate by launching a 100% vegan collection called ‘The Clean Fresh.’ The Clean Fresh Collection currently contains four products for your skincare and beauty needs. The products include a hydrating Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation ($11.99, ulta.com) that comes in 14 shades. If you are looking for some shimmer and shine, The Clean Fresh Cooling Glow Stick ($10.99, ulta.com) has you covered in four rosy shades. The Clean Fresh Cream Blush ($10.99, ulta.com) comes in four shades and features the coveted hyaluronic acid, which will keep your skin looking plump and hydrated. Lastly, known for their lipsticks, Cover Girl has a Clean Fresh Lip Oil ($10.49, cvs.com) to give you high shine and just a dash of color.

When you think of clean beauty, you might immediately think it’s going to be costly; however, everything is sweetly priced at $11.99 or under. You can shop the collection at Ulta Beauty and Amazon. The lip oil is being offered exclusively at CVS and everything is available now!

Beauties, are you into clean beauty? Will You be shopping? Sound off in the comment section!

DON’T MISS:

Aveda Launches It’s First-Ever Vegan Lipstick Collection

FAB FINDS: Vamp Out Like Beyoncé And Score Her Deep Rouge Lipstick At An Affordable Price

TRIED IT: Pear Nova Launches A 10-Free Gel Nail Polish And This Is Why You Need To Buy It Now

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna launches into select Boots stores & Boots.com

The Best Beauty Innovations Of The Decade

10 photos Launch gallery

The Best Beauty Innovations Of The Decade

Continue reading The Best Beauty Innovations Of The Decade

The Best Beauty Innovations Of The Decade

Makeup and beauty lovers: this post is for you. Over the past decade, there have been a series of products and innovations that have changed the beauty industry as we know it. Whether it was the invention of Fenty Beauty in 2017 which forced the makeup industry into more inclusivity or Baby Tresses, making it easy to style and manipulate your edges, there are products that have just been invented in the past 10 years that we could not imagine living without. Beauties, click through our list to see the best in beauty over the past decade. If you have a product that you don't see but think is missing, sound off in the comment section! We want to hear from you.

FAB FINDS: Cover Girl Goes Clean Beauty With Their New Vegan Collection  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close