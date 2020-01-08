CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mac Miller To Release Posthumous Album, ‘Circles’

Nearly a year and a half after his death, the estate of Mac Miller is releasing a new album.

Titled Circles, it is being called a companion to his final album, Swimming, produced by Jon Brion. The album is due out January 17th. You can see the full statement from Miller’s family below, along with the album art for the album.

“At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming entitled Circles. Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle. Swimming in Circles was the concept. He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some early versions of songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcolm fine-tune them,” the statement reads.

It continues, “After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work.”

View this post on Instagram

Circles. January 17.

A post shared by Mac (@macmiller) on

Swimming was released in August 2018, one month before Miller’s untimely passing. The album was met with widespread critical acclaim and was posthumously nominated for a Best Rap Album Grammy at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

RELATED: Ty Dolla $ign Pays Homage to Mac Miller In NPR Tiny Desk Performance

RELATED: Happy Birthday Mac Miller: A Look Back At The Star’s Happiest Moments 

Mac Miller To Release Posthumous Album, ‘Circles’  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close