TeeJayx6 Explains Black Air Force Activity & Claims Title As Originator Of Scammer Rap

Teejayx6 is starting off the year with a great start, music at his forefront, and all his troubles of the past in the rearview the 18-year-old mean rapper is hoping to achieve great success in the music business.

Detroit native, who took over the internet when he invaded the industry with scam rap. He claims to have been scamming even when he was in elementary school. DJ Kash asks: Why is being a scammer more popular to then being a drug dealer? Teejayx6 answers: “It’s the safest way to make money illegally.”

I randomly did a twitter search for Teejayx6 to see what would come up here are a few tweets that came up in the search query:

Twitter is not the only place that he’s getting a lot of attention, his Youtube channel has upward of 90k subscribers and he’s made of 18 million views since joinging youtube in March of 2019. I’m not to sure about is rap delievery but there’s definetly an un tapped market of people who want to hear him. I’m here for it. Just hope he can stop scamming & go legit.

