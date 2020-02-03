CLOSE
Lil Wayne & Curvy Aussie Model La’Tecia Thomas Seen Out During Super Bowl Weekend

Thomas, a curve model that Weezy shouted out on his 'Funeral' album, is allegedly engaged to the Young Money boss.

Late last year, rumors began to surface that Lil Wayne is on the road of making things official with Australian-Indian curve model, La’Tecia Thomas. After dropping the shapely model’s name on his latest album Funeral, Weezy F. Baby was seen hitting the Miami street with Thomas on Super Bowl Weekend.

Wayne celebrated the release of his latest studio album via a private yacht party with Thomas on his side. Thomas got a nod on the track “Stop Playin With Me” where he raps, “Ooh, I got a plus-sized model/But she my lil’ mama/I make her bust it open for me like a piñata/And as the world turned, she was my spin doctor.”

This is the first time that Wayne as officially claimed a connection with Thomas although she has hinted at the connection between the pair via her Instagram page in the past. Wayne also peaced it up with his dad and former boss, Cash Money Records honcho Birdman at the Funeral release party.

It has been alleged that the rapper born Dwayne Carter and Thomas got engaged but once again, a formal statement has yet to be introduced.

Lil Wayne & Curvy Aussie Model La’Tecia Thomas Seen Out During Super Bowl Weekend  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

