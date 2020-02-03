Headkrack breaks down why Mase called Diddy a hypocrite in a long social media post, and the internet is freaking out after a video surfaces of G-Eazy kissing up on Megan The Stallion. Did they just become Instagram official?!
SEE ALSO: See Video Of G-Eazy Kissing On Megan Thee Stallion Here
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.
Blue Ivy (And Her Long Silk Press) Rang In 2020 With Megan Thee Stallion
Blue Ivy (And Her Long Silk Press) Rang In 2020 With Megan Thee Stallion
1.1 of 20
2.2 of 20
3.3 of 20
4.4 of 20
5.5 of 20
6.6 of 20
7.7 of 20
8.8 of 20
9.9 of 20
10.10 of 20
11.11 of 20
12.12 of 20
13.13 of 20
14.14 of 20
15.15 of 20
16.16 of 20
17.17 of 20
18.18 of 20
19.19 of 20
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOMEPAGE
Hip Hop Spot: G-Eazy & Megan Thee Stallion Spark Romance Rumors was originally published on themorninghustle.com