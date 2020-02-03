CLOSE
Hip Hop Spot: G-Eazy & Megan Thee Stallion Spark Romance Rumors

Headkrack breaks down why Mase called Diddy a hypocrite in a long social media post, and the internet is freaking out after a video surfaces of G-Eazy kissing up on Megan The Stallion. Did they just become Instagram official?!

SEE ALSO: See Video Of G-Eazy Kissing On Megan Thee Stallion Here

At a mere 7-years-old, Blue Ivy Carter is having a better 2020 than all of us. The second-grader rang in the new year with her long luxurious mane, posing next to her mama Beyonce and none other than rapper Megan Thee Stallion. In an adorable black and white pic, In the black and white photos, the trio cuddled up and made a series of funny faces for the camera. The first one, Blue is looking over her shoulder, the second she’s grinning for the camera. Blue couldn’t be any prettier. She’s the only one who can literally outshine her own mother. Take a look at all this #BlackGirlMagic. https://twitter.com/BeyLegion/status/1212436162339622913?s=20 Megan looks so damn happy! To add more to the hype, on NYE Bey dropped a rare happy holiday video showing the twins Rumi and Sir and some solo pics of Blue. https://twitter.com/BEYONCEisBITCHY/status/1212299758196449280?s=20 https://twitter.com/idunakua/status/1212381031719936001?s=20 Now, we know that poor Blue has had to face way too much scrutiny since she hit the public eye, especially with grown adults making fun of her looks and her hair, calling it all kinds of nappy and uncombed. But as Black Twitter pointed out again, Blue has a full crown and glory and is stuntin’ on all of y’all. Take a look at how this NYE had folks shook:

Hip Hop Spot: G-Eazy & Megan Thee Stallion Spark Romance Rumors  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

