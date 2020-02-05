CLOSE
POLL: Which Issues Matter Most To You This Election Season?

What are the issues that mean the most to you and your family?

Election season 2020 is right around the corner and it’s poised to be a hectic and confusing year. To make life easier for our audience, we want to make sure we’re talking about the issues that matter to you the most. What are the issues that mean the most to you and your family? Is healthcare your most important issue? What about education? We want to know what we should be asking the candidates and in order to do that successfully, we need your feedback!!  Let us know by taking our poll below. Feel free to add issues you do see to our poll. This is your list just as much as it is ours.

Take the poll below…

