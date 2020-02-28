CLOSE
Test
Get Thee Behind Me: Skai Jackson Files Restraining…
Behind The Scenes: Drake-Produced ‘Top Boy’ Is Renewed…
Stop Playin’: 5 Very Good Reasons To Hit…
These allergies are the worst
200 Folks Traveling Through Atlanta Airport Showed Possible…
‘Mission: Impossible VII’ Shoot Is Halted Because Of…
The Luther: KFC Releases A Chicken Donut Sandwich…
Uh Oh: Africa Might Be The Next To…
10 items
Harriet Tubman Is Not A Transaction: Her ‘Wakanda…
Malcolm X’s Assassination Is Being Reinvestigated After New…
Girls dancing on city sidewalk
Why Is “Black Hair” So Political And Polarizing?…
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…
Lower Merion School District Donates Kobe Bryant Memorial…
I Love My HBCU: Choosing Howard University
Black History Month HBCU Spotlight: Doug Williams [Video]
Behind The Scenes: Viola Davis Will Play Michelle…
Does Oprah Support Black Women? Mo’Nique’s Criticism Of…
10 items
Thirsty Twitter Wants Travis Kelce To Put A…
Here’s What Colin Kaepernick Was Doing During The…
I LOVE MY HBCU: Howard University Alum Angie…
Oh Snap! Here’s Where The Coronavirus Comes From…
5 items
5 Ways Kobe Bryant Transcended Beyond The Court
Behind The Scenes: ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Directors…
15 Times Hip-Hop Referenced Martin Luther King, Jr.…
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…
Who Wore It Best? Celebs Keep It Sporty…
What Could Go Wrong As Popeyes Gives Away…
Drake Keeps His Foot On The Gas To…
Winter Solstice 2019: 7 Hella Helpful Tips For…
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…
Spodee Visits The 10 Spot With BHigh
BIZARRE of D12 Talks Rufus, Eminem, Proof, And…
Exclusives
HomeExclusives

Atl’s Own Pro Boxer Hot Rod Prepares For Upcoming Fight [VIDEO]

Watch Reec get an up close and personal look at Hot Rod’s intense workout just ahead of his upcoming fight Saturday, February 29.

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close