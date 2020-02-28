CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: Kim Kardashian Is Becoming a Lawyer Because of “Raising Four Black Kids”

Last year, Kim Kardashian revealed she was going to pursue a degree in law. Now the TV personality is revealing the primary reason behind the career choice:  “raising four Black kids”.

In other celebrity news, Future suffered a loss in court after a judge decided the rapper must do a DNA test to confirm paternity of his alleged child with Eliza Reign.

Watch the video above to hear all about these stories!

