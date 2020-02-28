Last year, Kim Kardashian revealed she was going to pursue a degree in law. Now the TV personality is revealing the primary reason behind the career choice: “raising four Black kids”.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In other celebrity news, Future suffered a loss in court after a judge decided the rapper must do a DNA test to confirm paternity of his alleged child with Eliza Reign.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Watch the video above to hear all about these stories!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Kim Kardashian Is Becoming a Lawyer Because of “Raising Four Black Kids” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com