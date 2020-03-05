CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj’s Hubby Arrested For Not Registering As A Sex Offender [VIDEO]

Today’s Hot Spot is steaming!

Megan Thee Stallion is not backing down! She’s dropping her debut album ‘Suga’ on Friday after getting a restraining order against her label.  Things are getting very heated over at 1501 after Megan wanted to renegotiate her contract.

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in California.  He is currently on lengthy restrictions and is out on bond.

In another case, Tavis Smiley must pay $1.5 million to the PBS network because of sexual misconduct allegations in the workplace.  Though he says all relationships were consensual, it still violated the clause.

Da Brat has all these stories and more here at The Hot Spot.

 

