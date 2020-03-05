CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: NeNe Leakes Believes Wendy Williams’ Ex Husband Stopped Her Potential Talk Show [WATCH]

Today in celebrity news, Nene Leakes is speaking out!

Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran shared that she believes Wendy Williams and her ex-husband Kevin Hunter blocked her potential talk show.

The production company of The Wendy Williams Show was alleged to produce the #RHOA star’s show as well.

“Timing is everything. Maybe it wasn’t my time. Sometimes people are intimidated, ya know. They think you gonna come up and do a little more than they do, I’m not sure, but I know that it was scrapped,” said Nene.

Way to go Nene for being positive!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: NeNe Leakes Believes Wendy Williams’ Ex Husband Stopped Her Potential Talk Show [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close