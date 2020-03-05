CLOSE
Behind The Scenes: Essence Atkins Will Explore An Open Marriage In Upcoming Movie

It's sure to be interesting.

The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute To Television&apos;s Comedy Legends

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Cheating can be the biggest threat in a relationship and sometimes it’s caused by things other than sexual desires.

However, if some couples are honest about their relationship, the realities of attraction can come into play and lovers might have to formulate an unconventional relationship for themselves.

One movie headed to BET will explore such themes. According to Shadow and Act, the movie is called Open, and it stars Essence Atkins, Keith Robinson, Jasmine Guy and Matt Cedeño. The network description for the movie explains:

“As a child of divorce and a woman noticing the infidelities in the world, main character Wren decides to ask her husband for an open marriage to avoid the pain of him cheating behind her back. Navigating the struggles of her bakery business, social life and marriage, Wren finally thinks she has it all figured out until she reconnects with a childhood friend. Looking through the lens of polygamy, Open teaches viewers the full scope of these oftentimes taboo relationships.”

Let’s get into it!

The movie is sure to stir dialogue on the topic.

Atkins acts as a producer on the movie, which was written and directed by Cas Sigers Beedles. You can check out the trailer for the movie below and be sure to catch it on BET and BET HER on  March 14.

Behind The Scenes: Essence Atkins Will Explore An Open Marriage In Upcoming Movie  was originally published on globalgrind.com

