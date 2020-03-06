CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Loni Love Cries About Black Women Not Knowing How To Eat Healthy

Black women aren’t having it after Loni Love cried on The Real talking about the troubles of eating while living in the projects.

Eva shares why she thinks why Loni Love is a great spokeswoman for Weight Watchers.

Terrence Howard’s ex-wife might be crying as well because he’s trying to block her from seizing his Empire checks.

We all need our coins and Rihanna is making bank. She was named the wealthiest woman musician.  With Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty, and the album we’re still waiting for, we know she’s paid!

 

