Behind The Scenes: Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Cast Of ABC Drama ‘Harlem’s Kitchen’

Old secrets stir the pot in this restaurant series.

Sheryl Lee Ralph will once again navigate family life in an upcoming ABC restaurant drama called Harlem’s Kitchen.

According to Deadline, Ralph will star in the series opposite Delroy Lindo, and it’s set in a fine dining restaurant in Harlem. It follows Ellis Rice (Lindo), an Executive Chef who runs the successful restaurant with his wife CC (Ralph) and three daughters. Things take an unexpected turn when a death thrusts the family into turmoil and threatens the future of the restaurant as long-hidden secrets are revealed.

CC is characterized as a world-class pastry chef and a “strong, traditional black woman who is secretly the driving force behind her husband’s success,” according to Deadline. She’s usually putting the needs of her family before her own, but now she’s ready for a change.

Ralph is most known in the sitcom world as the mother Dee in the ’90s sitcom Moesha and she’s most known in the theater world as Deena Jones in the hit Broadway musical Dreamgirls. Harlem Kitchen will be Ralph’s most recent role after recently playing Claudette in the Showtime series Ray Donovan. She’ll be reprising this role for the show’s seventh and final season. She can also be scene in The Comeback Trail with Robert DeNiro and Morgan Freeman.

