Venus Williams Hosting IG Live Workouts With Surprise Guest Today

As the coronavirus pandemic presses on several celebs are continuing to use Instagram Live to help keep fans entertained. DJ D-Nice is continuing to break the Internet with his “Homeschool” dance party and tons of local DJs, beauty gurus, musicians, and chefs are also utilizing the social platform.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
One such star whose making ways on IG Live is Venus Williams whose offering live in-home workouts. The tennis champion and entrepreneur is utilizing her @venuswilliams channel to highlight quick and “purposeful” 5 minute workouts that you can tackle from the comfort of your quarantined home.
Each day, the 4-time Olympic Gold Medalist is picking a new move and showing viewers how to properly execute it. In addition to talking through and demonstrating her favorite exercises, Venus will also share insight on how she’s staying mentally and physically fit from home, what she is doing to keep herself engaged, recommendations on her favorite athleisure and loungewear outfits and more.
Today, March 27, she’s slated to have a special surprise guest join her for a workout. There’s speculation that it could be her sister Serena.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
During Venus’ most recent workout she was rocking the super chic Glam Peak Windbreaker from her company Eleven’s recently released Glam collection and a matching set from her Neon Dreams collection.
Are YOU tuning in to Venus Williams’ IG Live workouts???
WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.
Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years
Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years
1. Remember when…Serena and Venus came onto the scene in the late 1990s wearing beads and braids?Source: 1 of 25
2. Serena sports one of her classic Puma tennis dresses at the 1999 US OpenSource: 2 of 25
3. Venus rocks a cutout tennis dress at the 1999 Grand Slam CupSource: 3 of 25
4. A young Serena Williams wears a two-tone tennis dress at the 2000 Australian OpenSource: 4 of 25
5. Venus rocks one of her signature cutout tennis outfits at Wimbledon in 2000Source: 5 of 25
6. Serena goes pastel purple at the eStyle.Com Classic in 2000Source: 6 of 25
7. Venus and Serena looked super stylish at the 2000 Sydney OlympicsSource: 7 of 25
8. Serena is pretty in pink 2001 French OpenSource: 8 of 25
9. Venus rocks a spaghetti strap halter at the 2001 US OpenSource: 9 of 25
10. Serena celebrates her 2002 Wimbledon win in a traditional (but not-so-traditional) white tennis outfitSource: 10 of 25
11. Serena is just a peach at the 2002 Home Depot ChampionshipsSource: 11 of 25
12. Serena’s orange and white 2003 Wimbledon Puma outfitSource: 12 of 25
13. Serena rocks a metallic empire waist at the Women’s Telecom Italia Tennis Masters in 2004Source: 13 of 25
14. Serena wins in her gorgeous 2004 Wimbledon outfitSource: 14 of 25
15. Serena rocks a denim tennis outfit at the 2004 US open Arthur Ashe Kids’ DaySource: 15 of 25
16. Serena celebrates in this cute Nike ensemble at the 2005 Australian OpenSource: 16 of 25
17. Serena experiments with a little color blocking at the 2009 French OpenSource: 17 of 25
18. Venus gets sexy on the court at the 2010 Sony Ericsson OpenSource: 18 of 25
19. Venus rocks a double slit tennis dress while playing with her sister at the 2010 Australian OpenSource: 19 of 25
20. Serena goes pink on pink at the 2013 US OpenSource: 20 of 25
21. Serena looks gorgeous in Pink Cheetah at the 2014 US OpenSource: 21 of 25
22. More cheetah for Serena at the 2014 US OpenSource: 22 of 25
23. Serena wears a yellow crop top at the 2016 Australian OpenSource: 23 of 25
24. Serena and Venus get braided up in preparation for Rio OlympicsSource: 24 of 25
25. Serena Williams represents Team USA at the 2016 Rio OlympicsSource: 25 of 25
Venus Williams Hosting IG Live Workouts With Surprise Guest Today was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com