Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state wide shelter-in-place for all of Georgia to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

RELATED: When & Where Can I Shop For Groceries In Atlanta During Shutdown?

He also order all schools to remain closed for the rest of the school year. Kemp stated that research shows that these drastic measures must be taken to ensure Georgia saves a many lives as possible.

There are more than 4,600 confirmed cases of the virus and nearly 140 deaths.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Also On Hot 107.9: