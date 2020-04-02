CLOSE
Meg Thee Stallion & Offset Are Not Safe In Chance The Rapper’s ‘Punk’d’ Reboot [Video]

Method Man and Redman did it first; do your googles.

Source: SoundCloud Go Launch held at Flash Factory Featuring: Chance the Rapper Where: New York, New York, United States When: 31 Mar 2016 Credit: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

Remember when Aston Kutcher had celebrities scared to come out in the 2000’s? Those vibes are back.

As spotted on Hypebeast one of the most popular prank shows is making a comeback. A formal trailer for Punk’d with Chance The Rapper as the host has been unveiled. Staying true to the original, the series finds the Chicago MC behind the scenes organizing some rather random but tragically funny scenarios. Thankfully only the famous are the butt of the jokes.

The newly released minute clip finds the actor and philanthropist getting his puppeteer on as he gives the production crew direction on when and where to foil the unsuspecting VIP’s day. Caught in the comedy mix are the likes of Meg Thee Stallion, Offset, and Karrueche Tran.

According to the press release we can also expect Lil Nas X, Adam Devine, French Montana, Sabrina Carpenter, Addison Rae, Ty Dolla $ign, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin and Liza Koshy to make appearances. Additionally Scott Disick has been tapped a co-host.

You can view the official trailer below.

 

Punk’d will be streaming on Quibi this month.

Photo: Judy Eddy/WENN.com

Meg Thee Stallion & Offset Are Not Safe In Chance The Rapper’s ‘Punk’d’ Reboot [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close