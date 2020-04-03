CLOSE
“Stay Home Missouri”Gov. Mike Parson just announced a statewide stay-at-home order for Missouri

Coronavirus Breaking News

Gov. Mike Parson announced a statewide stay-at-home order for Missouri Friday afternoon. The governor is calling the order “Stay Home Missouri”.

The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 6  until Friday, April 24 according to a press conference in Jefferson City. It calls for Missourians to avoid leaving their place of residency unless necessary.

Before the order was issued, Missouri was one of 10 states that didn’t have a statewide stay-at-home order.

Among other guidelines, the order also requires the following:

  • All individuals in the state of Missouri shall avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.
  • All public and charter schools must remain closed for the duration of the Order.
  • Any entity that does not employ individuals to perform essential worker functions, as set forth in guidance provided by the federal government, shall adhere to the limitations on social gatherings and social distancing.
  • Any entity that employs individuals to perform essential worker functions, and that is engaged in retail sales to the public, shall limit the number of individuals in any particular retail location as follows:
    • Twenty-five (25) percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of less than ten thousand square feet (10,000 ft²);
    • Ten (10) percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of ten thousand square feet (10,000 ft²) or more.

You can watch the full announcement from Gov. Parson by clicking play on the video below.

Missouri’s coronavirus cases topped 2,000 on Friday.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri has 2,113 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 279 more than on Thursday.

The state report included 19 deaths, which was unchanged from Thursday.

Source:KSDK.COM

"Stay Home Missouri"Gov. Mike Parson just announced a statewide stay-at-home order for Missouri  was originally published on hot1041stl.com

